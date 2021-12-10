Source: Guard found dead at Penhalonga school | The Herald

Crime Reporter

A security guard was found dead earlier today at St Augustine Mission in Penhalonga.

This comes after two thieves entered the school premises before they fled following a shootout with a policeman who was guarding Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) examination material at the school.

The incident occurred at around 2 am and police have since launched investigations into the case.

It is reported that the two thieves entered the school premises before they went to the science laboratory block before they were confronted by the policeman.

A shootout ensued before the two fled from the scene. The body of the security guard was later discovered and it was taken to a hospital mortuary for post mortem.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed and said he would soon release more details on the case.

“The ZRP is investigating a murder case which occurred at St Augustine Mission, Penhalonga on December 9, 2021 at about 0200 hours, where a security guard who was on duty at the premise, died in unclear circumstances when two unknown male suspects entered the school premises and went to the science laboratory block.

“The suspects escaped after a shoot-out incident with a police officer who was guarding 2021 Zimsec examination material,” he said.