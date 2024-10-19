Value of the destroyed property estimated at US$5 million.

HARARE – Mbare Musika retailers have taken their security guard to court on allegations of lighting a fire which razed down their market recently destroying wares worth millions of US dollars.

Action Chakauya, 35, of Majubheki Flats in Mbare appeared before Mbare magistrate Artwell Sanyatwa charged with negligently causing serious damage to property.

He was remanded in custody to Monday for bail hearing.

The traders are being represented by one Tendayi Manyara.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 8 October 2024 at around 9PM, Chakauya, a security guard manning premises opposite Mbare Musika retail market, lit a fire at one of the entrances to the market close to the precast durawall outside the market.

This was witnessed by other security guards who were on duty inside the market.

“As he was warming himself the fire broke out and burnt the Mbare Musika Retail market to ashes,” the court heard.

According to the state, the value of the destroyed property was estimated to be worth US$ 5000,000.