Guide to Choosing the Best Japanese-Friendly Casinos in 2020

Online casinos have brought the fun and thrill of playing casino games right to your fingertips. And, with the online gambling’s rising popularity and competition, there are now a plethora of online gambling platforms offering online casino services for Japanese players that are backed by a mix of various gaming software developers, professional casino operators, and management groups.

That’s good news and bad news.

Good, since players in Japan now have better opportunities to find the casino tailored for their unique needs and preferences. Bad, since with so many options available, choosing which online casino to join has become more challenging.

So, with hundreds to choose from, how do you pick the right one? For those who are unsure how to get started, Casino Rank lists the best Japanese-friendly casinos. Alternatively, read on to find out our important tips to consider when choosing the best online gambling sites in 2020.

How to Choose the Best Japanese Online Casino in 2020

When it comes to finding the best online casino, there is no one size fits all, as it will significantly depend on what exactly you are looking for. That said, there are a few factors to consider before deciding which online casino is right for you. To help you kick start your gaming experience online, we have enumerated the most important ones below.

Licensing and Reputation

All legit casino sites must be licensed and registered at recognized gaming regulatory commissions such as the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, and Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, among several others. The licensing information is usually displayed on the homepage or footer of the website, along with the license and registration numbers. Licensed and regulated casinos follow strict standards and must ensure the games they offer are of top quality and fair. This will also serve as your guarantee that the casino is safe and secure.

Site Security

When it comes to gambling online, remember that you are not just putting your money on the line, but you could also risk your personal information like your email address and financial details. The most trustworthy online gambling platforms use cutting-edge data encryption technology. This means that the exchange of information and financial transactions between the casino and their users cannot be read or accessed by unauthorized third parties, which is vital for your security when placing bets online.

Game Selection

One of the important factors to consider when choosing the right Japanese online casino for you is to ensure they have the games that you love to play. Different casinos have different offers in terms of game choices – some may be big on table games but lacking in slot games, and vice versa.

Besides quantity, when picking your online casino, the software quality is also important. This is what separates the best from the rest. Choose online casinos that are backed by the leading gaming software providers in the iGaming industry, such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech, and Evolution Gaming, just to name a few.

The best online casinos boast a wide array of casino games from a mix of gaming software developers, including blackjack, baccarat, roulette, video poker, slot machines, and live dealer games. There are few factors that determine the quality of a game, and that includes the graphics, soundtrack, attention to detail, and the smoothness of the gameplay.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

When choosing the right online casino for you, another crucial thing to consider is the deposit and withdrawal options available, the average time it takes for withdrawals to complete, and if there are any fees associated with them.

The best Japanese-friendly casino sites offer a variety of payment methods that are safe and secure to use, including direct bank transfers, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal, Pay by Phone Bill, Bitcoin, and more. This way, every player should be able to find a method they feel comfortable and safe to use.

Bonuses and Promotions

Almost every casino operator offers sign-up bonuses and different forms of promotions in an attempt to attract more players, as well as encourage their patron’s loyalty. These casino bonuses include free spins, deposit-free bonuses, and rebates, and exclusive VIP programs. This is among the real advantages that online casinos have over traditional brick and mortar casinos. As a player, you can benefit from these casino bonuses by getting additional value for your money.

Remember, though, that not all online casino bonuses are created equal. The wagering requirement is the common term you will encounter when talking about casino bonuses. Put simply, this is the turnover you have to meet before the bonus winnings are released to you, and you are able to take advantage of it. For instance, a 35x wagering on that ¥100 bonus would mean you have to place ¥3,500 worth of bets before you can cash out whatever is left from your bonus winnings.

Before claiming your bonus, make sure you read the fine prints – wagering requirements, the games counted towards the fulfillment of the wagering requirement, withdrawal/cashout limits – to check if the bonus will be of value to you or if you will be better off going at it without a bonus.

The Ability to Play on the Go

These days, people are spending more time on their mobile devices. The best online casinos offer a truly great and secure gaming experience on almost all mobile devices as you would when playing from desktop computers.

Customer Support

We expect any good Japanese online casino to offer 24/7 customer support in various channels, including live chat, email support, and dedicated telephone numbers. It is a good idea to try contacting your prospective casino sites through their available contact options to test if they take customer service seriously. Casinos with exceptional customer service support should address customer queries professionally and quickly, as well as resolve any issues without delay.

Play at the Best Japanese Online Casinos!

With a myriad of options, how does one go about choosing the best online casino for gambling? If you are new to the online gambling industry and are someone just looking to have fun and then win some, all these casino sites may seem identical.

Indeed, finding the right online casino is by no means an easy process, but with the help of our guide, you should be able to navigate your way around and ensure that you are getting the best online casino gaming experience. The key takeaway is to gamble responsibly and to stay safe by playing only at the top online Japanese casino sites you can trust.