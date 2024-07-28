Source: Gukurahundi hearings begin in August | The Sunday Mail

Mrs Virginia Mabiza

Tanyaradzwa Rusike

PUBLIC HEARINGS to document and resolve the post-independence disturbances that affected parts of Matabeleland and Midlands provinces are set to commence next month following the recent launch of the outreach programme by President Mnangagwa in Bulawayo.

The Gukurahundi Community Engagement Outreach Programme will seek to identify those affected by the violence, gather their testimonies and develop community-based solutions.

Over 70 chiefs from Matabeleland North and South will lead the hearings, which are expected to last between six months and a year.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Attorney-General Mrs Virginia Mabiza, who is also head of the secretariat for the Matabeleland Peacebuilding Outreach Programme, said comprehensive preparations for the outreach programme were underway.

“Following the recent launch of the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme by President Mnangagwa, traditional chiefs are expected to commence their work by the end of August 2024,” she said.

“Engagements are expected to commence no later than the conclusion of August 2024.

“All involved in the preparatory phase of the programme are of the view that thorough preparation will facilitate a well-coordinated process, equipping participants with essential resources and support necessary for meaningful engagement.

“This will, in turn, ensure the programme’s success and the attainment of its objectives.

“This timeline has been established to ensure that all necessary resources and support systems, including a coordination centre, are in place for the chiefs and their panels to effectively carry out their roles, and to provide a conducive environment for victims to share their testimonies.”

She said the timely commencement of the programme will ensure the effective resolution of all legacy issues surrounding Gukurahundi and promote healing and reconciliation.

All traditional chiefs who will oversee the programme, Mrs Mabiza added, have been equipped with requisite skills and equipment to commence their work.

“Comprehensive training sessions have been conducted to ensure that the chiefs and their panels are well-prepared for their roles,” she added.

“This training has covered essential skills such as, but not limited to, the following: facilitating discussions; managing sensitive testimonies; maintaining confidentiality; documenting testimonies; as well as counselling and first aid. Additionally, the chiefs have been provided with the necessary resources, such as information communication technology (ICT) gadgets, including recording devices and laptops, to effectively and efficiently document and archive testimonies.

“These preparations will ensure that the chiefs are fully prepared to begin their duties and ultimately guarantee a smooth and effective execution of the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme.”

Mrs Mabiza said the programme will incorporate mechanisms for community engagement, support services and regular evaluation to adapt to evolving needs.

“Tentatively, the outreach programme will run for at least six months to a year,” she continued.

“However, its eventual duration will be guided by the needs of the victims and communities involved.

“Since the programme is victim-centred, its length shall be adjusted based on the feedback and engagement of the victims and their communities to ensure sustainable and meaningful results.

“This flexibility ensures that the outreach programme remains responsive and effective in addressing the legacy issues, as well as fostering healing and reconciliation, not only for the affected individuals and communities, but also for the nation at large.”

Through community-led dialogue, the initiative seeks to understand the root causes of the disturbances and establish solutions for the grievances that persist.

Also, the initiative will help identify the needs of Gukurahundi victims so the State can provide appropriate interventions and solutions for closure.

Since assuming office, President Mnangagwa’s administration has committed to confronting Zimbabwe’s troubled past by resolving issues related to the disturbances.

Commencement of the programme marks a historically significant step in addressing a longstanding issue.