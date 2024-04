Source: Gukurahundi hearings: Zimbabwe holds public meetings on massacres

Zimbabwe is set to hold public hearings into the killings of tens of thousands of people in the 1980s. Known as the Gukurahundi, it happened in the early years of the nation’s independence. Soldiers are accused of torture, rape and execution. Al Jazeea’s Haru Mutasa reports from Tsholotsho district, Zimbabwe