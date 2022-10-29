Source: Guramatunhu bemoans absence of radiotherapy machines -Newsday Zimbabwe

PROMINENT eye specialist Solomon Guramatunhu has decried the state of cancer services in the country amid revelations that public health institutions do not have working radiotherapy machines.

Speaking at a breast cancer awareness event organised by Alpha Media Holdings in Harare yesterday, Guramatunhu said the unavailability of the machines was affecting the treatment of thousands of cancer patients in the country.

“I was touched by news that there is no radiotherapy machine in the country. We have a lot of mineral wealth, but we don’t have at least one working radiotherapy machine,” he said.

Guramatunhu urged people to desist from using chemicals on their bodies and hair to prevent cancer infection.

“These are the main causes of cancer, so we should try by all means to avoid them. Now there is this trend of bleaching; this too is not good as it weakens the skin and may also lead to cancer.”

Speaking at the same event, talkshow host Rebeca Chisamba urged people to embrace medicinal methods of treating the disease.

“Let us enhance our knowledge of issues especially on health matters and we should not fear things we know are bound to happen, like death or sickness. Embrace medical attention and desist from relying on myths and traditional beliefs,” she said.

The breast cancer awareness event was co-sponsored by NemChem and Delta Corporation as part of commemorations of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.