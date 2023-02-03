Source: Gvt lifts Rimbi suspension –Newsday Zimbabwe

Gvt lifts Rimbi suspension

Felix Mhona said the Ministry will continue to enforce and monitor compliance with the terms and conditions of all operators’ licences

The government has lifted the suspension for Rimbi Tours after it submitted a comprehensive plan to prevent future accidents.

Government had suspended the licenses for both Rimbi Tours and Zebra kiss bus companies following an accident that killed one person along Harare-Nyamapanda highway as bus drivers raced for passengers

On Friday, the government lifted the suspension.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to advise the public that it has lifted the suspension of the licence for operation of all omnibuses belonging to Rimbi Travel and Tours Pvt Ltd.

“The lifting of the suspension follows the submission of comprehensive measures that have been put in place by the Operator to avert such incidents in future.”

“Prior to the Road Traffic Accident that occurred on 17 January 2023,efforts were made by stakeholders in the passenger transport sector to resolve the route conflict between Rimbi Travel and Tours Pvt Ltd and Tashllyt Investments Pvt Ltd trading as Zebra Kiss,”

“The Ministry has therefore seen it in the best interest of all concerned stakeholders to cancel all Route Permits for Rimbi Travel and Tours Pvt on the Harare to Nyamapanda route.”

“The operator has consented to this arrangement and will be allowed to service other routes across the country.

Mhona said the Ministry will continue to enforce and monitor compliance with the terms and conditions of all operators’ licences, including measures against reckless and negligent driving.