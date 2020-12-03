Source: Gvt ordered to publish terms and conditions of all loans and guarantees – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY ONLINE WRITER

The High Court has ordered government to publish terms and conditions of all loans and guarantees it concluded with African Export-Import Bank or any other third party financiers within 60 days.

“High Court Judge, Justice Zhou said this should be published in an Extraordinary Government Gazette by 30 January 2021 showing loans and guarantees borrowed or transacted between 2017 to Nov 2020,” Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said in a statement.

Justice Zhou ruled that failure to publish terms of loans and guarantees within 60 days of their conclusion is a violation of Section 300 (3) of Constitution and Section 18 (2) of Public Debt Management Act.

More details to follow…