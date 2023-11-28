Source: Gvt reviewing employees’ working conditions –Newsday Zimbabwe

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is reviewing working conditions for government employees to stop the brain drain affecting Zimbabwe, newly appointed commissioner Larry Mavima said yesterday.

Mavima made the remarks at State House in the capital where he was sworn by President Emmerson Mnangagwa as PSC commissioner.

Mnangagwa also swore in John Paradza as Environment, Climate and Wildlife deputy minister after he recently won the Gutu West by-elections.

Addressing journalists, Mavima said the public service does not want to train and educate people who will leave the country.

“We need to realise and understand the needs of the people and conditions of service. It is something that we are constantly looking at. We are currently reviewing conditions of service for various grades,” Mavima said

“We don’t want to train and educate people who will then go and leave the country, the commission is seized with the matter, employees who are not happy will not deliver, they will pretend to work but they will not be happy.”

On his appointment, Mavima said he was going to use his experience in both the private and public sector.

“The public sector is the largest employer in the country. We need to make sure that our people are well trained and we need to utilise the resources which we have at our disposal,” he said.

“People need to have the attitude to work and get results, our President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a typical example and we need to copy from him.””.

Mavima is the former Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister for the Midlands province.

Meanwhile, Paradza applauded Mnangagwa for honouring young people and appointing them into senior government positions.

“l want to thank President Emmerson Mnangagwa for continuing to honour young people in senior government positions,” he said.

Paradza is also in the Zanu PF politburo where he deputises Tino Machakaire in the youth affairs portfolio.