Source: Gweru, City Parking deal pays dividends – The Southern Eye

THE partnership between Gweru City Council and City Parking is paying dividends with the local authority having improved service delivery as it benefits from the company’s corporate social responsibility programmes and remittances from the vehicle parking management system.

In an interview yesterday, Gweru mayor Martin Chivhoko said council managed to ring-fence money received from City Parking and bought a tractor-loader backhoe for road maintenance and street lighting, and wheelchairs for people living with disabilities.

“We managed to buy a tractor-loader backhoe and attend to traffic lights, street lights and potholes and City Parking also managed to donate wheelchairs for people with disabilities,” Chivhoko said.

“We continue to ring-fence the remittances from City Parking so that we purchase more yellow machines to improve service delivery in our city. We are grateful that City Parking has religiously paid its dividends to the local authority for us to attend to key service delivery issues and we are happy that this private-public partnership is benefiting the city.”

Chivhoko said the public-private partnerships between the local authority and private players were key in enhancing service delivery to residents.

City Parking general manager Alphanette Gemu said his company was committed to enhancing service delivery in the city.

“We are committed to ensuring that the partnership between us and Gweru City Council changes the face of the city,” Gemu said.

“Besides enhancing service delivery we have also embarked on empowering people with disabilities through wheelchairs. We are currently running a database to establish people who need wheelchairs in the city’s wards so that we can assist them.”

Gweru-based disability advocate Nigel Tahwa commended City Parking for helping people with disabilities saying the gesture had uplifted their lives

“We applaud City Parking for donating wheelchairs to people with disabilities and we are happy that it is in the process of identifying persons who need wheelchairs in various wards in the city,” he said.