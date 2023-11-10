Source: Gweru prioritises new dumpsite in devolution grant – The Southern Eye

Gweru City Council says it will allocate a large portion of its devolution grant towards the establishment of a new dumpsite.

Speaking yesterday during a budget consultation with the business community, assistant finance director Owen Masimba said the local authority would channel more than US$800 000 in the US$2,9 million devolution grant towards the project.

“Our devolution grant allocation for 2024 is ZWL17 906 414 200 which at interbank rate is equivalent to US$2 981 765,69,” Masimba said.

“There are projects which are still on-going and have to be completed first before embarking on new projects.

“In next year’s devolution funds, dumpsite relocation has been allocated US$872 290,52.”

Masimba said other new projects that the devolution grant would cover included sewage treatment plant rehabilitation which would get US$500 000, purchase of refuse compactor (US$175 000), public lighting (US$75 0000) and ICT equipment (US$50 000).

He said the on-going projects included purchase of a motorised grader (US$350 000), Gwenoro pumps (US$330 000), excavator (US$275 000), rehabilitation of Whitewaters treatment plant (US$219 002,07), tipper (US$115 000) and valuation roll (US$20 472.50).

The finance boss said council had identified land along Matobo Road for a new dumpsite to replace the one in Woodlands suburb which environmentalists condemned more than a decade ago.

Over the years, residents associations have maintained that the relocation of the dumpsite was long overdue as residents in Woodlands suburb continue to be exposed to pollution from the landfill.

In 2020, the residents petitioned for government intervention over the issue.

Meanwhile, Masimba said council’s proposed budget for next year remains static at $374 billion.

Speaking at the same event, mayor Martin Chivhoko said the budget was informed by the economic hardships faced by residents.

He, however, urged people to settle their bills to enable the local authority to effectively carry out its mandate.