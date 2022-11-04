Source: Gweru sets aside US$600k for disaster management – The Southern Eye

GWERU City Council (GCC) has set aside more than US$600 000 in its 2023 budget for disaster risk management and preparedness, Southern Eye has learnt.

Over the years, residents, especially those in low-lying and wetland areas have been affected by flash floods with stakeholders accusing the Civil Protection Unit in the Midlands capital of adopting a reactive approach in terms of managing disasters.

“City of Gweru has suffered devastating flooding in the past two or three rainy seasons resulting in loss and damage to property. As GCC there is need to move away from a reactive mode to disasters, and from past experience there is need to mainstream disaster risk management across all sectors of council, improve coordination and avail resources for any eventuality,” council’s budget says.

“Therefore, an amount of US$661 652 has been set aside for disaster risk management for 2023 to cater for disaster prevention, disaster mitigation, disaster preparedness for emergencies, disaster response, recovery/reconstruction and post disaster development.”

Council said areas that experienced flash floods in the past included Nashville, Claremont Park, Ascot Infill, Woodlands, Tinshel and Mkoba 5.

“On all those occasions, council’s state of preparedness was below par,“ the local authority indicated.

Gweru United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Development Association director David Chikore commended council for setting aside funds for disaster risk management.

“This is quite a good gesture especially at a time when the city has been experiencing flash floods over the years,” Chikore said.

In January this year some Woodlands suburb houses were submerged in water, resulting in damaged property and loss of food reserves.