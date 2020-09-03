Source: Gweru speedster mows down cop on duty | The Herald

Midlands Bureau

A speed junkie in Gweru, Kudakwashe Manyuchi (40), who was well-known in the city for driving around in top-of-the-range sports cars, was arrested after he fatally knocked down a police officer on duty on Monday night.

Manyuchi, who had earned notoriety for weaving through traffic at high speed and driving noisy cars, has since been charged with culpable homicide.

Police said on Monday night, Manyuchi was speeding along Main Street southwards while near the kerb when he knocked down Constable Terrance Kavhayi (30) as he was crossing the road with three other police officers who were all on duty.

“Kavhayi fell about 15 metres away from the accident scene and sustained head injuries,” said one of the police officers who attended the scene.

Kavhayi was rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital, but died on admission.

“Manyuchi was arrested and is now facing culpable homicide charges and is expected to appear in court soon,” he said.

A witness, Mr Delight Makaza, said Manyuchi apparently could not see the police officers on the edge of the road.

“I know Manyuchi and his penchant for speed so when I heard the noise, I could easily tell that it was him behind the wheel. Suddenly I heard a huge bang and screams from the police officers,” he said.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko referred questions to the national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who was not available for comment yesterday.