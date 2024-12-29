Source: Gweru’s Go Beer bounces back after decade – The Standard

Gweru City Council beer concern, Go Beer, has reopened with the local authority last week resuming supplies to the Midlands market after a decade of closure.

Mayor Martin Chivhoko confirmed the latest development.

“After completing servicing existing equipment, repairing boilers and receiving a new automated machine for the ‘shake shake’ product we have resumed operations and just before Christmas people were already enjoying our beer product,” Chivhoko said.

Chivhoko said the Go Beer investment will not only revitalise the brewery industry in the Midlands capital, but also create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

“We have since recruited at least 50 employees at the brewery and all systems are in place,” he said.

“The National Social Security Authority has also inspected and approved our plant at the brewery.”

Council is said to have partnered Crest Street Industries in reviving the beer company and a brewing license has since been issued.

Last week, Standard People saw the two-litre opaque Go Beer being sold at various beer outlets in the Midlands capital.

Chivhoko said operations at Go Beer Farm were progressing well, adding that the farm will also provide raw materials for the brewery.

“This year at Go Beer Farm, we put 23 hectares for wheat production and this project at the farm will not only provide raw materials for the brewery, but also contribute to the country’s food security,” he said.

Go Beer’s resuscitation comes after several years of promises by previous council’s to revamp the defunct company.

In July 2020, council announced that it had partnered an unnamed ‘giant’ opaque beer manufacturer for the revival of Go Beer, but the deal reportedly collapsed.

Go Beer was closed in 2014 after years of plunder by management running the affairs at the beer firm.

During that same year after the council announced it had shut down Go Beer, municipal police and auditors immediately took over and locked beerhalls around the city to institute a probe on the company’s business activities.

However, to date, no culprits have been brought to book.

At its closure, the beer establishment was reeling under a US$2.6 million debt and was failing to honour its obligations at the Local Authorities Pension Fund.

The cash-strapped local authority has since 2009 advanced US$2 208 914 to the beer concern towards the payment of former creditors and outstanding salaries after employees sued the council.

The beer concern also lost equipment and cattle, which were attached to cover retrenchment costs although council in 2018 managed to pay packages for all retrenched workers.