Source: Hacker helps self to tobacco auction floor’s US$30K in bank account –Newsday Zimbabwe

A 40-YEAR-OLD Harare dealer allegedly hacked into Premier Tobacco Auction Floors’ bank account and stole U$30 000.

A 40-YEAR-OLD Harare dealer allegedly hacked into Premier Tobacco Auction Floors’ bank account and stole U$30 000.

The suspect, Munyaradzi Chauraya from Waterfalls, appeared before Harare magistrate Sheunesu Matova facing a fraud charge.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the court that on April 3, 2023, Chauraya connived with his accomplices and went to Steward Bank Eastgate branch, where they opened three nostro accounts in the names of Tarisai Katapi, Tadiwanashe Gandiwa and Pamela Sithole.

The following day, Chauraya allegedly hacked into the Premier Tobacco Auction Floors account with the bank and transferred US$10 000 each to the three accounts.

The offence came to light when the signatories to Premier Tobacco Auction Floors’ account received alert messages of the fraudulent transactions on their mobile phones.

Of the transferred amount, US$29 010 was recovered.

The suspect was released on US$300 bail and advised not to interfere with State witnesses.

He will return to court on March 6 for routine remand pending finalisation of investigations.