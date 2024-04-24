Harare by-elections preps on course 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mr Utloile Silaigwana

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

ZANU PF’s preparations for the April 27 by-elections in Mt Pleasant and Harare East constituencies are on course with the ruling party’s candidates confident of winning, while the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has declared readiness for the polls.

In an election notice issued this week, ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said: “Printing and Minting Company of Zimbabwe Pvt (Ltd) located at No. 1 George Drive, Msasa, Harare, was given the mandate to print ballot papers to be used for the National Assembly by-elections.

“A total of 42 300 ballot papers for Mount Pleasant Constituency and 38 850 for Harare East Constituency have been printed for the conduct of the by-elections.”

This comes after President Mnangagwa proclaimed April 27 as the date for by-elections in Mount Pleasant and Harare East constituencies following the resignation of Ms Fadzayi Mahere and Mr Norman Rusty Markham, respectively.

In Mt Pleasant constituency, Cde George Mashavave of Zanu PF will contest against independent candidates Mr Naison Mamuse and Mr Brian Ticky.

In Harare East, Cde Kiven Mutimbanyoka of Zanu PF will battle it out against Ms Ropafadzo Cythia Cheza, who is standing as an independent candidate.

Cde Mutimbanyoka said: “I am very confident and ready because we have been doing exactly what the people have asking for.

“Through Presidential schemes implemented by his Excellency we have done so much to gain the confidence of people.”