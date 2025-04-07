Source: Harare City Council clears air on Donnybrook residential stands saga -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE (NewsDay Live) – Harare City Council has disowned Homegram (Pvt) Ltd as one of property developers with residential stands at Donnybrook Farm, near Mabvuku in Harare.

Homegram is owned by former Mt Pleasant MP Jason Passade (Zanu PF).

The local authority was forced into action after a property development company, Eastwind Trust accused Passade and his company of encroaching into their territory.

In a letter dated August 9, 2024, addressed to ZRP Ruwa and gleaned by this paper, HCC housing director Addmore Nhekairo disowned Passade’s Homegram company, saying council had no records of its existence.

“Please be advised that Eastwind Trust submitted an application for regularisation, which is still under consideration,” part of the letter read.

“According to our records, the memorandum of agreement for partnership with Shelter Zimbabwe for the development of low and residential stands in Tafara has expired.

“We have no records for one Homegram Investments, Jason Passade.”

Passade has since been interdicted by the High Court from interfering at Donnybrook Farm after he was dragged to court by Eastwind Trust accused of encroaching into their territory.