Source: Harare couple in court for fraud -Newsday Zimbabwe

A HARARE couple appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Monday facing a fraud charge involving US$85 307.

Clark Clive Makoni (40) and his wife Beverly (37) were remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling.

The complainant is Valley Lodge [Pvt] Ltd, a registered company which was being represented by George Mashonganyika.

The two are owners of Ark Properties (Pvt) Ltd, an estate agent company appointed by the complainant as managers of Valley Lodge in Mutare.

Prosecutor Grace Mugocheke said sometime in July 2017, the complainant engaged the services of the accused persons to manage Valley Lodge among other properties.

On August 10, 2017, the couple forged a CR14 form in which Clark appointed himself as director and company secretary, and Beverly as his deputy.

Armed with the forged CR14 form, the two approached ZB Bank Mutare, Valley Lodge’s bank.

They misrepresented to the bank that there were the new shareholders, and wanted to change signatories to the bank accounts.

The State said the couple then fraudulently took over the complainant’s company and gained access to the company’s bank accounts and stole money.