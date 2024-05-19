Source: Harare Derby: 14-year goal record: 22 matches, no goalless draw – The Standard

ITS derby time in the capital once again and the furore around one of the most thrilling Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures has reached fever pitch.

And rightfully so, any match between two of the country’s traditional football giants has seldom failed to live up to its billing.

This afternoon the two Harare giants; CAPS United and Dynamos clash for the first time in five years at the ceremonial home of football — Rufaro Stadium

Five years ago on a chilly July 2019 afternoon the encounter ended in a 1–1 stalemate after Joel Ngodzo gave Makepekepe the lead moments before the break and DeMbare swiftly restored parity through Simba Nhivi.

Today, CAPS United is the home team and have pegged the ticket at US$5 for the rest of the ground.

One of the most astounding statistics surrounding the big Harare derby is that it has provided at least a goal in each of the last 22 matches dating back to 2010.

The last time the two teams played a goalless draw was in November 2010.

Since then the fixture has provided 44 goal celebrations in 22 matches at an average of two goals per game.

However, Dynamos have dominated the Harare derby with 12 wins since November 2010 while CAPS United have just 4 wins with six ending in a stalemate.

Dynamos have scored 29 goals since the last goalless draw while CAPS United have found the net 14 times.

But at the moment it’s the Green Machine who go into the encounter in a good nick having recorded three wins in their last four matches while their nemesis is looking for a first win in five matches.

Dynamos have drawn three of their last four matches while the other match was abandoned due to crowd trouble after the Glamour Boys had scored a contentious goal deep into stoppage time.

At the moment, CAPS United, coached by Lloyd Chitembwe, sit in sixth place with 16 points from 11 matches while Dynamos are 10th on 12 points from 10 games.

After all has been said and done this is a fixture which has very little respect for the form book and history as alluded by Chitembwe.

“Matches are never the same, like I always say. You look at the team we have this time around. It’s different from the team we had last year and there are so many things that come into play in this encounter. It is also the reason why it counts to nothing whether you are on, or off form,” he said.

“We do not want to look much at the past but we are looking forward to this match with a lot of hope and belief that we are in a very good space to win it.

“We know the size of the task. It is not an easy task. But all the same, games are played to be won. This is the thinking in preparing for this game. The motivation comes from the fact that this fixture has always been big for both teams,” he said.

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe is under pressure ahead of the Harare derby and a defeat could cost him his job judging from the magnitude of the rivalry between the two teams.

A win on the other hand will certainly win him more time to build a team that can eventually challenge for the league title.

Last year, Dynamos completed a double over their rivals and Mangombe orchestrated the 1-0 win in September following the departure of former head coach Herbert Maruwa.

Mangombe also helped DeMbare beat CAPS United 2-0 in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals.

“It is always good to play these derbies but you know these derbies come with unpredictable results. We are trying our best to prepare. We are preparing in every area to make sure that at the end of the day, we win this game. We need to do everything to get a result,” Mangombe said.

Dynamos will miss Captain Frank Makarati who is out with a knee problem as well as Valentine Kadonzvo who has a stomach bug ahead of the big clash.

Meanwhile, adding to the derby fever, City of Harare have installed big screens at Rufaro to enable football lovers to watch the English Premier League grand finale at the facility.