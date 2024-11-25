Source: Harare in US$3m master plan storm –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE City Council is in the eye of a storm after its officials allegedly defied a government directive and contracted two companies to develop its master plan for US$3 million.

The government, early this year, ordered all local authorities across Zimbabwe to develop master plans by June 30 and put a US$200 000 cap on tenders for the projects.

The cash-strapped council was already under the spotlight after the commission of inquiry appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to probe its financial affairs has been poking holes into maladministration by the council officials.

Local Government and Public Works minister, Daniel Garwe a fortnight ago gave Harare an ultimatum to submit its comprehensive draft master plan by November 20 or face dire consequences.

Council, whose councillors and top officials will face disciplinary action if they fail to meet the directive, has, however, sought permission to pay about US$1,1 million to a planning contractor on a tender awarded late in the planning process.

In a letter addressed to Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, Garwe threatened disciplinary action for non-compliance with the November 20 deadline.

Those in Garwe’s crosshairs include officials from the office of the town clerk, chamber secretary, human capital, ICT, legal, procurement, spatial planning and finance.

Mafume had said council had requested approval for an advance payment for the US$1,1 million for the contractor to facilitate the commencement of work, data collection and a detailed study of the planning area for the Harare master plan.

The mayor yesterday said he was not aware of the directive.

He, however, indicated that he was following up on the matter with his directors late yesterday afternoon.

Harare City Council supply chain manager Never Murerwa recently advised a company that had tendered for the project on June 6 this year, approximately three weeks before the initial deadline given to local authorities to submit their draft master plans, that two companies had been selected.

“The SPOC Resolution 0344B Dated May 31, 2024 has approved award of contract for the above-mentioned tender to Development Studio Africa (Pvt) Ltd and ARUP Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd at a total cost of US$2 961 648,40,” Murerwa said.

But sources last week told NewsDay that the municipality was headed for a showdown with government over the master plan.

One of the contractors last week indicated that it had recruited enumerators for the exercise.

“Firstly, it is worth noting that the council delayed having the procurement processes way before the June 30 deadline and it only gave the contract on June 6 which was three weeks before the deadline.

“When it noticed that it had delayed, the contractors cooked up some data and submitted a draft which was sub-standard.

“So the government intervened, telling council that the master plan and draft they had submitted was not being considered and it was ordered to bring a proper master plan representing the capital city.”

The sources also revealed that council was under pressure to produce the master plan within a short space of time.

“So l think the team contracted to do the master plan is taking its time to produce the master plan. However, a standard master plan for a city like Harare takes about 18 months to prepare.

“For a city like Harare, it can even take up to 24 months but the government has been pushing that all councils should have their master plans in six months yet this could also compromise the quality of the master plans,” they said.

The sources said Harare City Council could have problems justifying the US$3 million it wanted to pay contractors.

“There are already challenges with the council for the money to be paid because all the master plans done across the country had a US$200 000 cap.

“It will be difficult for council to pay the amount. Then how do they justify their US$2,9 million? l think the commission is stopping some of the payments because council was overpricing. After all, all other master plans were done for amounts not exceeding US$200 000,” they said.

According to the sources, there could be some officials manipulating systems at Town House to facilitate the over-payment.

The sources also revealed that ARUP Zimbabwe may have withdrawn its services before commencing the project.

“The problem is that the payments are not being processed with the commission of inquiry also querying the payments arguing that the amounts are unjustifiable,” they said.

Sources said council had more than 40 planners raising questions about sub-contracting.

“We have got more than 40 planners with diverse skills in transport planning, GIS real planners and qualified planners why are they subcontracting someone when they have more than 40 town planners?

“Why are they wasting taxpayers’ money, on record City of Harare has a big number of registered and qualified planners so why are they subcontracting a consultant to do the master plan?”