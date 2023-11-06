Source: Harare land developer vanishes from Gwanda – The Southern Eye

THE Gwanda Municipality has engaged the government to intervene in a matter involving the servicing of at least 300 housing stands at Judds Farm in Gwanda, Matabeleland South province, after a Harare land developer disappeared from the site.

About 300 residents bought stands from Harare-based land developer, Forit Contracting (Pvt) Limited, sometime in 2015, but to date no progress had been made on site.

They complained that they were being tossed from one office to the other by the Gwanda Municipality and Forit.

In a letter dated September 6, 2023 addressed to the Surveyor-General at Trust Towers in Harare, chief director spatial planning and development in the Local Government and Public Works ministry, Shingirayi Mushamba, said the Gwanda Municipality needed assistance.

“Gwanda Municipality was allocated part of Judds Farm for urban development. A layout plan was subsequently prepared and approved and the details are shown in the subject line — (GE95 Judds Farm Gwanda — File reference GWA/TC/2/2 December 2005),” the letter read.

“This, therefore, is to request your support in the survey of the said property as per approved plan. Therefore, kindly support and facilitate the survey of the approved plan. Should there be any questions on the above matter, feel most welcome to contact the undersigned.”

The letter was copied to the permanent secretary in the ministry.

Gwanda mayor Thulani Moyo said the municipality had engaged the director in the physical planning department on the matter.

“We have also asked the land developer to mobilise and come back on site,” Moyo said.

“We are also communicating with Forit through the engineering department.”

In June this year, the beneficiaries petitioned then Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Abednigo Ncube over the delay in the servicing of their stands.

In a petition dated June 24 titled Lodging of complaint against Forit Contracting and Zonnal Companies: Judds beneficiaries Matabeleland South Province, the residents indicated that their case was urgent and needed serious attention.

Residents said they paid between US$3 000 and US$11 000 for the stands in low-, medium- and high-density areas.

“The agreement was for the company to service stands and people to build houses, but no progress has been noted since 2015,” their petition read.

They signed contracts for the agreement of sale presided over by Masawi and Partners.

“We are not allowed to build on the site. The agreement was that upon the payment of US$1 000 one was allowed to build. The deal was accompanied by clearly marked maps of the area as well as stamped paperwork from the company with its various stakeholders,” the petition added.