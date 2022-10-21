Harare mayor bans management foreign trips 

Source: Harare mayor bans management foreign trips -Newsday Zimbabwe

Harare mayor

HARARE City Council yesterday banned foreign trips for councillors and management.

This came after mayor Jacob Mafume had his trip to South Korea on council business was blocked by Cabinet.

Citizens Coalition for Change councillor Denford Ngadziore moved the motion to ban foreign trips which was supported by fellow councillors Costa Mandere and Maxwell Mudutu.

Tempers flared in the chambers with deputy mayor Luckson Mukunguma accusing Mafume of acting like an “army commander”.

Mukunguma was later ordered out of council chambers.

