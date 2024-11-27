Source: Harare residents applaud Geo Pomona’s waste collection takeover -Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE residents have welcomed government’s decision to grant Geo Pomona Waste Management the mandate to collect waste in residential areas after the local authority failed to manage waste collection despite pockecting revenue from rates.

The move, announced by Local Government minister Daniel Garwe on Monday, is expected to bring relief to residents who have endured months of uncollected garbage, which pose health and environmental risks.

Harare City Council faced mounting criticism over its failure to maintain regular waste collection schedules, leading to overflowing bins, illegal dumpsites, and a surge in the spread of diseases like cholera and typhoid.

The worsening crisis prompted the government to intervene by approving a public-private partnership with Geo Pomona, a company with a track record of handling waste management in urban settings.

Mbare ward 3 councillor Simbarashe Chanachimwe described government’s move to rope in Geo Pomona as a masterstroke.

“For months, our streets have been an eyesore, with piles of garbage everywhere. This decision shows that the government is serious about addressing the health and environmental challenges we’ve been facing,” he said.

Geo Pomona executive chairperson Dilesh Nguwaya assured residents of improved service delivery when the company takes over the services in January.

“Geo Pomona Waste Management has already demonstrated its capability and commitment by transforming (the Pomona) dumpsite into a state-of-the-art, well-managed waste management facility that has garnered regional recognition.

“With this proven track record, we are confident that we can similarly transform Harare into a clean and orderly city.

“We want to assure the public that we are here to work, and our goal is always to strive for excellence in everything we do. The money that they have been paying for waste collection will not go in vain.

“This is a defining moment for Harare, and we are excited to be part of this transformative journey.”

Environmental advocates said the deal was a step toward sustainable urban management.

“Harare has been on the brink of an environmental disaster due to poor waste management,” said Rachel Zimuto, an environmental activist and founder of Green Future Zimbabwe.

“We can begin addressing the backlog of waste and implementing long-term solutions like recycling and composting. It’s a win for the city’s residents and the environment.”

Urban planner Mike Vareta emphasized the importance of integrating eco-friendly practices into the new framework.

“This partnership has the potential to transform Harare’s waste management system,” he said.

“With proper planning and community engagement, Geo Pomona can introduce sustainable waste disposal practices that minimize environmental harm while creating economic opportunities in recycling and waste-to-energy projects.”

Retraction and apology

In our story titled “Govt hands Geo Pomona US$9 million Harare waste management deal,” published on November 26, we reported that Harare City Council would pay US$9 million to Geo Pomona under a waste collection agreement.

The figure was based on a previous interview with Geo Pomona executive chairperson, Dilesh Nguwaya on his company’s arrangement with the council to run the Pomona dump site.

It has since been brought to our attention that the deal we reported on was only about waste collection, which is separate from the previous arrangement.

Under the new arrangement, council will not be paying Geo Pomona anything as the bill would be taken care of by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

In light of this, we retract our story and apologise unreservedly to Geo Pomona and all those that might have been inconvenienced by the report.