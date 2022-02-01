Source: Harare to repair 31 km roads in 2022 – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA

HARARE City Council (HCC) is targeting rehabilitating 31.4 kilometres of damaged roads this year at a budget of $1, 2 billion, Mayor Stewart Mutizwa said.

The local authority is expecting $958, 9 million from Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) that will be utilised towards routine maintenance and road reconstruction and reseal.

HCC is also expecting $150 million from intergovernmental fiscal transfer.

“Under ERRP Phase 2 government took over the rehabilitation of roads in Harare and these have been handed over to contractors,” Mutizwa said after a touring the city’s damaged roads.

“ZINARA disbursed a total of ZWL$199 million in the 2021 financial year for road maintenance and reseal programmes.

The bulk of the money was allocated to Robert Mugabe Road where we conducted an overlay while the balance was used for porthole patching, shoulder repair and drain cleaning in various selected trunk and feeder roads.

This year we are targeting to work on 10 roads (31. km).”