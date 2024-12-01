Source: Harare urges President to lead beyond 2028 | The Sunday Mail

Nyore Madzianike

ZANU PF Harare Province has joined other party structures calling on President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond his current term to enable him to fulfil his vision of transforming Zimbabwe into an empowered, modern and prosperous country by 2030.

Speaking on the sidelines of an inter-district meeting in Domboramwari, Epworth, yesterday, the ZANU PF Secretary for Education, Research and Ideology in the Politburo, Cde Charles Tavengwa, said the meeting was a platform to report back on resolutions made at the recently concluded 21st National People’s Conference held in Bulawayo.

“We are talking of issues affecting women, the youth, the war veterans, the economy in general and the issue of the ZiG,” he said.

“All that was explained to them, and then the issue of the extension of the term of His Excellency, the President, not specifically him, but the issue of the extension of the term . . . they had indicated before we went to the conference that they want him, the President, to extend his term until 2030 because of the effects of what we are witnessing as a nation — the infrastructure, the construction which is going on, the empowerment which is going on, how the people are being looked after, et cetera.

“They also are saying, even now, they want that term extended. So, we just had to deliver to them what the conference decided, and they accepted it.

“So, it is now up to us, as legislators, to see how we move forward.”

Cde Tavengwa also highlighted ongoing plans to address water challenges in Epworth, with the Government working to connect pipelines from Muchekeranwa Dam to service Mabvuku, Tafara and Epworth.

Harare Province chairperson Cde Godwills Masimirembwa echoed the province’s unanimous call for President Mnangagwa to remain in office, citing his exemplary leadership and achievements.

“And also to reiterate that, as Harare province, we are pleading with His Excellency for him to remain in office beyond 2028.

“As Harare Province, we are united in pleading with His Excellency to continue leading beyond 2028. His works are commendable, and we believe his leadership is essential for the nation’s continued progress.”

He reiterated the importance of discipline within the party, noting that indiscipline would not be tolerated.

He dismissed rumours of changes in provincial structures.

“What has happened is prohibition orders have been issued against 10 members of the executive of the province for indiscipline,” he said.

“The party is saying no to indiscipline . . .

“There is peace in the province, the province is going on strong, but those who misbehave will face disciplinary action.”

Epworth Member of Parliament Cde Taedzwa Mutana thanked party supporters in the area for their loyalty.