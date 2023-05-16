Harare woman up for infanticide 

A BELVEDERE woman was yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure to face charges of infanticide after she allegedly stashed her newly-born baby in a laundry dish.

Therezia Makaka (42) was remanded in custody to tomorrow after indicating that she wanted to engage a lawyer.

The informant in this case is David Ngonidzashe Diza (46) who is Makaka’s former husband.

Allegations are that on May 13 this year at around 1:30pm, Makaka gave birth to a baby girl in her bedroom, while she was alone. She allegedly wrapped the baby in a cloth and hid the infant in a laundry dish.

Diza reportedly discovered the lifeless body of the baby and reported the matter to the police.

