Source: Harare woman up for slavery –Newsday Zimbabwe

A Harare woman Daisy Machiha (34) is facing human trafficking charges for allegedly “enslaving” a juvenile from Chitungwiza.

Machiha appeared before Chitungwiza Magistrate Court charged with violating section 3 of the Trafficking in Persons Act.

She was remanded in custody to Monday for commencement of trial in a case presided over by regional magistrate Gloria Takundwa.

Allegations are that on December 31, 2021 at Mukomberwa in Zengeza 5 Machiha lied about a job offer before transporting the juvenile to her home in Budiriro 5B where she allegedly “enslaved” her by making her work for no pay.

“The accused person made the complainant do domestic chores like sweeping, washing, cooking and made her take care of her two minor children for no pay for a period of one year,” the State said.

“She also ill-treated the complainant by assaulting her, using a cooking stick, clenched fists and open hands.

“The accused denied her access to contact her parents and relatives for a period of one year. She also made sure that the complainant did not go out of the yard alone and she took advantage of the fact that the complainant was not familiar with Harare.”

The juvenile was saved by neighbours who reported the matter to the police.