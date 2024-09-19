HE championing unprecedented growth: Returnees 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa welcomes back to Zanu PF opposition members Dzikamai Mavhaire,Oliver Chirume and Lawrence Mavhaire at Statte House in Harare yesterday. Picture Justin Mutenda

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is championing unprecedented and life-changing economic developmental projects that have not been witnessed before in the country, opposition members who defected to Zanu PF have said.

The President yesterday welcomed back former Energy and Power Development Minister Dzikamai Mavhaire, his son Lawrence and former MDC-T Member of Parliament for Gutu Central Oliver Chirume, after they defected from the opposition to join Zanu PF.

The three, who are from Masvingo Province, met President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare accompanied by Zanu PF Secretary for National Security, Cde Lovemore Matuke and Masvingo provincial chairman, Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa.

Since the advent of the Second Republic, those who were once in the opposition have been defecting to the ruling party in their numbers.

In an interview after a closed-door meeting with President Mnangagwa, Cde Matuke said the three had taken a decision to join the ruling party after they had been impressed with the country’s current economic growth trajectory.

“It was a very good and very fruitful discussion. We are today receiving Cde Mavhaire who is one of the most senior politicians in Masvingo. He is coming back to join his party, so the President welcomed him and as a province we have also welcomed him. We believe we are going to move forward together.

“Cde Mavhaire realised that there is a need to rejoin the party after witnessing a number of developments taking place in the country,” he said.

Cde Matuke said Zanu PF was a party that accommodates everyone willing to join and participate in the country’s development.

“He (Cde Mavhaire) said when they joined opposition politics, they were looking for development and the President has been able to spearhead development in the country.

“So he is rejoining the party and he is going to move forward with the party. The President taught us that we cannot fit Zanu PF into our pockets but we can all fit into Zanu PF’s pockets,” he said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Cde Mavhenyengwa said he was happy that the province was growing stronger by the day.

“As the chairman of Masvingo Province, I am very happy with Cde Mavhaire coming back to the party, he has not come alone, there is also a former MP for Gutu Central. Mr Mavhaire has also come with his son who once contested in the elections so I am very happy as the Chairman because more resources and people are coming.

“In Masvingo we welcome all who want to come back who had gone to the opposition. Now that they have seen the wonderful developmental projects being spearheaded by President Mnangagwa, they want to be part of it,” he said.

Cde Mavhaire said he felt it was high time he came back home.

“It was my conviction, I just simply

decided as a thinking being that the development being led by President Mnangagwa is very good,” he said.

Cde Chirume said he had decided to join in the growth efforts being spearheaded by the Second Republic.

“Cde Matuke was actually the one who persuaded me as his younger brother to join the party so that we work together and develop the country.

“I have seen the wonderful work being spearheaded by the Second Republic so I decided to join so that we continue taking the country forward,” he said.

President Mnangagwa welcomes back to Zanu PF opposition members Dzikamai Mavhaire (second from right),son Lawrence Mavhaire (second from left) and Oliver Chirume while Zanu PF Politiburo member Lovemore Matuke looks on at Statte House in Harare yesterday. Picture Justin Mutenda