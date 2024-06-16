Source: Heads must roll over Chivayo saga – The Standard

The deafening silence from authorities in the aftermath of the scandal implicating controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo in an alleged US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) tender has exposed the lack of seriousness in tackling corruption in this country.

Chivayo has denied allegations that he boasted to his erstwhile business partners that he was using his proximity to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to secure lucrative government contracts.

This followed the leaking of an audio recording where he is heard claiming to have made several payments to senior government officials that apparently played a key role in securing the Zec contract to supply materials for last year’s elections.

Chivayo issued a lengthy statement apologising to Mnangagwa, his wife Auxillia, Central Intelligence Organisation director general Isaac Moyo, chief cabinet secretary Martin Rushwaya and Zec chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba.

He said he was apologetic for the “adverse impression” that had been created insinuating that “these authorities are involved in corruption or participate in illicit transactions,” while insisting that the audios were a creation by his former business partners, who wanted to extort money from him.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba was also quick to dismiss the recording and claimed it was just “offensive name dropping” of the president. Information minister Jenfan Muswere repeated the usually empty threats that “name droppers” would be punished.

The Zanu PF youth league went a step further and called for an investigation into Chivayo’s claims as it accused him of soiling the president’s name.

However, it is the silence of the institutions and government officials that were mentioned in the recording that shows contempt for taxpayers and the disregard for transparency as well as integrity.

In countries where public officials have integrity, we would have seen statements from the named individuals either clearing their names or resigning from their positions.

Chivayo’s name has been associated with many scandals and he is not a character that public officials should be hobnobbing with.

He is an ex-convict and his name is still mired in controversy over the Gwanda solar project, which is yet to take off despite the fact that he pocketed millions of dollars.

His source of wealth has come under serious scrutiny after he bought several cars for Zanu PF apologists. Zimbabweans are anxious to know whether the claims made in the recordings that he had captured the state are true or not and the only way the truth can be established is through an independent investigation.

This is why we find it perplexing that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission and the police have absolutely nothing to say about this scandal. There must never be sacred cows in the fight against corruption.