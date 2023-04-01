Source: Heal Zimbabwe Trust launches #AsOne Campaign
The launch, held in the form of a nhimbe in line with Heal Zimbabwe Trust’s tradition of using traditional and customary convening platforms was attended by local leaders of diverse political parties, traditional leaders and community leaders of Ward 19 and 7 in Zaka.
All the traditional leaders present, took turns to encourage the 79 villagers present to participate freely and peacefully in the upcoming harmonized elections and prevent a repeat of dark episodes of past electoral violence particularly the 2008 violent elections that claimed lives and livelihoods in Zaka. Ward 19 Councillor, Mr Imbayago emphasized the importance of tolerance and social cohesion at community and national level to build and foster peace. Other community leaders present touched on unity and peace, thanking Heal Zimbabwe Trust for the work it has done in Zaka for the past decade building peace and healing. Heal Zimbabwe Trust representative, Tapiwanashe Chiriga explained the key pillars anchoring the campaign and the theme message of the Campaign: Harmony in Diversity.
Heal Zimbabwe Trust Executive Director Mr Rashid Mahiya l said the campaign has) will be taken across the country with a critical focus on areas that have traditional been hot-spots of political violence and intolerance to encourage peaceful participation, tolerance and harmony in the diversity of political choices.
