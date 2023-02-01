Source: High Court judge survives shooting | The Herald

Emilia Muchawa

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

HIGH Court judge Justice Emilia Muchawa survived a shooting incident outside her home in Harare last night.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has confirmed the incident.

JSC spokesperson Mr Daniel Nemukuyu said there was a scare of attempted robbery.

“We can confirm that there was scare of attempted robbery on the judge and the matter was reported to the police. Police are investigating the case and we will hear from them on what really transpired,” said Mr Nemukuyu.