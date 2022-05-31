Source: High Court Orders July Moyo Not To Suspend Mafume For 5th Time – Pindula News

His Worship, Jacob Mafume, Mayor of the City of Harare

High Court judge Justice Joseph Mafusire has ordered Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo not to interfere with Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume’s work at Town House.

Moyo has suspended Mafume several times as a councillor on allegations of gross misconduct, gross incompetence, and willful violation of the law.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Justice Mafusire has ordered Moyo not to suspend Mafume again on the same or similar allegations as in his letters of suspension of December 2020, January 2021, September 2021, and December 2021.

The judge also ruled that the decision to suspend Mafume is a nullity and set it aside.

Mafume was represented by Tonderai Bhatasara of ZLHR, who in January filed an application for review of Moyo’s decision to suspend him as Ward 17 Councillor.