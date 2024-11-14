Source: HIGH COURT OVERTURNS MASARAURE’S CONVICTION FOR “TWEETING”

THE HIGH Court on Thursday 7 November 2024 overturned and set aside the conviction of prominent trade unionist and Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) leader, Obert Masaraure, who had been fined US$200 early this year by Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka, after she convicted him for defeating or obstructing the course of justice, when he allegedly posted a protest message on social media platform X, over the prosecution and persecution of a fellow trade union leader.