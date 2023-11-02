HARARE – High Court judge Munamato Mutevedzi has reserved judgement in a case in which 14 CCC legislators are challenging their recall from parliament by self-imposed party interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.

Updating the media outside the High Court Thursday, Advocate Amanda Sihle Ndlovu, representing some of the affected MPs, said the legal team was satisfied with court proceedings so far.

“It was a long battle, there have been many legal minds that have been involved in reaching the point that we are at now.

“Now the matter is safely before the courts’ hands and we have been promised a determination before the nomination court sits which is very relevant to us because that is going to determine where we go from here,” she said.

Mutevedzi said ruling will be passed before November 7.

The court hearing was thronged by dozens of party followers, among them the recalled CCC lawmakers.

In their application, the MPs and senators have also cited Parliament Speaker and Senate president as respondents.

They later withdrew their case against the two as well as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission stating that the onus was only on Tshabangu to prove his case.

They are challenging Tshabangu’s legal standing to recall them arguing he was not even a member of the main opposition.

Tshabangu wrote to parliament early last month ordering the recalls on the ostensible reason the affected legislators had ceased to be CCC members.

He also ordered recalls against some party councillors.