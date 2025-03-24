Source: Holland to co-chair top global meeting -Newsday Zimbabwe

FORMER National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration minister Sekai Holland has been appointed co-chair of the Horasis Global Meeting set for São Paulo, Brazil, in October this year.

The Horasis Global Meeting is aimed at fostering global co-operation and unity through collaboration.

According to Horasis chairperson Frank-Jürgen Richter, Holland’s exposure as a tireless advocate for peace and social cohesion brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as Zimbabwe’s first National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration minister.

“We are honoured to welcome Dr Sekai Masikana Holland as a co-chair of the Horasis Global Meeting in São Paulo (7-10 October 2025). Dr Holland’s extraordinary journey and unwavering dedication to promoting peace, justice and human rights make her an ideal co-chair for our global meeting,” he said.

“Her leadership and insights will undoubtedly ignite critical conversations on healing divides and building resilient societies through collective action. A tireless advocate for peace and social cohesion, Dr Holland’s extraordinary journey aligns profoundly with our theme: “Harnessing the Power of Co-operation.”

The Horasis Global Meeting is a prestigious annual gathering of world leaders, chief executives and innovators, with Holland’s participation expected to bring a unique perspective to the discussions, highlighting the importance of empathy, courage, and shared purpose in driving true progress.

