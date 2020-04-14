Source: Honesty, Transparency, fairness and unity of purpose vital in the fight against Covid-19 – The Zimbabwean

Dear Professor Mavima,

I applaud the initiative by the Government to support the vulnerable people from the harsh effects of the shutdown declared by Government through the ZW$200 Coronavirus grant that is to be disbursed to approximately 4 million Zimbabweans but has some questions regarding this grant which I hope you can help clarify, Professor Mavima.

From what I gather, this grant is being given from donor funds. I have also read media reports of Mayors and Council Officials claiming they were asked to provide databases of vulnerable people to receive the assistance, but Zanu PF took over and created the lists of the beneficiaries who will ultimately receive the assistance. Zanu PF as a party has been known for abuse state or donor resources in the past, and I would personally believe the allegations I have read, given that Zanu PF has been seen on authentic video footage publicly saying that members of the MDC will not receive any assistance that comes from or through Government, and nothing has been done by the President to reprimand these wayward officials.

My second point is that if this is donor money, it has to be made clear to the recipients that the assistance you are receiving has been made possible through Donor X, so that the beneficiaries can also appreciate the donors, whoever they are, for the assistance. I have read many reports of assistance that has been given, including from the United Kingdom, the United States of America, local companies and other organisations, and when such assistance is passed on to beneficiaries, they should be made aware who their benefactor is.

The tendency seems to be that some governments want themselves to be seen as the ones rescuing the people, even where a good percentage of the donated resources end up in the pockets of corrupt government officials. While they may acknowledge donations in media, to the beneficiaries they tell them support is coming from Government to give an impression that they care for the people during the trying times.