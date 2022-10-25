Source: Hotel chain to expand footprint after Byo launch -Newsday Zimbabwe

Sterling Group of Hotels, a new player in Zimbabwe’s tourism industry, yesterday said it was determined to shake the status quo on the domestic landscape, as it lines up a fresh hospitality brand with a different flair.

The group, a product of the recent expansion into Zimbabwe’s tourism industry by Fresh Delight Catering Services, was among exhibitors at the just-ended Sanganai Trade Show in Bulawayo.

Fresh Delight Catering Services commands a huge say in the country’s catering industry, where it has Zimplats, Zimasco and Bata among major clients.

“Sterling Hotels expanded during the COVID-19-induced national lockdown and got into the industry during a very difficult time when tourism business was affected by the pandemic,” group marketing manager, Busi Siziba told NewsDay Business.

The group has under its stewardship three hospitality operations.

These include a premium 14-roomed boutique hotel in Borrowdale’s Hogarty Hill and a 28-roomed hotel with 18 villas and conference centre in Mvurwi.

The property is strategically located on the shorelines of a scenic dam and is called Sterling Pamvura.

The Bulawayo property is strategically located along Airport Road.

“The group is expanding with Sterling Castle, a 30-roomed upmarket property in Harare and intends to roll out hotels in every city” said Siziba.

She said due to the demand for accommodation in Bulawayo, the group was compelled to renovate a former Jewish home into a hotel.

“Investment has been compelled by the much-needed accommodation in Bulawayo during the annual trade shows, ZITF and Mine Entra in addition to international guests,” she said.

“The group is ecstatic about the new hotel in Bulawayo, the property was a Jewish home of the aged that was a haven to many. Sterling Bulawayo Hotel is now open to the globe after renovations. All three Sterling hotels offer accommodation and conferencing services. In Bulawayo, Sterling Hotel is opening a coffee shop for coffee lovers as it has beautiful patio and gardens,” she said.