Source: How Chimombe, Mpofu squandered money for presidential goats –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZANU PF linked businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu went on a merry-making spree after securing a US$88 million tender to supply goats under the presidential goat scheme, a new report has revealed,piling pressure on the embattled duo.

This is revealed in an internal Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) update on the investigation of the presidential goat scheme dated June 7, 2024.

According to the report, the duo used an unregistered company, Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming to secure the US$88 million tender.

“It is further alleged that after the accused persons received the said funds from Treasury they did not deliver the goats as agreed but they went on and converted the funds for their own use through purchasing luxurious houses and vehicles,” the report read.

Mpofu and Chimombe potentially face charges of contravening section 113 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23] relating to theft of trust property and section 8(2) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

“Investigations that ensued established that on 16 November 2021, the Government of Zimbabwe represented by the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development entered into a contract agreement with Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming represented by Moses Mpofu valued at US$ 87 757 168,00 for the supply and delivery of 632 000 goats over a period of five years,” the report said.

“Investigations conducted established that there is no company registered in Zimbabwe as Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming, rather there is Blackdeck Private Limited registered on 12 February 2015 with two directors being Moses Mpofu and Phinas Hazvineyi Kabisira.

“Investigations further established the two parties agreed that the Ministry of Lands will make advance payment of 30% to Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming towards the purchasing of the said goats.”

Zacc established that on April 21, 2022 and June 29, 2022 the Lands ministry transferred ZWL$901 294 200,00 and ZWL$698 705 800,00 into Blackdeck CABS bank account number 1006126120 towards the supply and delivery of the said goats.

“The total amount transferred by the Ministry of Lands to Blackdeck to date is ZWL$1,6 billion or US$7 712 197,10 converted at interbank rate,” the report said.

It is said Mpofu and Chimombe were given an advance payment of US$40 million by Treasury for them to supply and deliver goats meant to support underprivileged households across the country under the President’s initiative.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the project in 2022, aiming to distribute 632 000 goats with improved genetics across the country, targeting youth, women, and vulnerable populations.

The programme was part of the government’s Rural Development 8.0 initiative, aligning with the country’s vision to achieve an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The duo is also involved in a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission scandal where it allegedly corruptly got a US$40 million tender together with convicted criminal Wicknell Chivayo to supply electoral material for the 2023 general elections.

Zacc this week said it wanted to interview Chivayo, Chimombe and Mpofu for suspected money laundering.

Chimombe and Mpofu were not available for comment. The duo is out of the country according to a letter penned by their lawyers Antonio and Dzvetero Legal Practitioners to Zacc.