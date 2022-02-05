Source: How Mine gold output jumps 59% – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

BULAWAYO Mining Company’s How Mine has increased gold output by 59% after a US$5 million capital injection and also gained Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) recognition.

The mine obtained SAZ certification for successfully using internationally recognized management procedures.

Speaking during the handover of the certificates, SAZ director-general Eve Gadzikwa said the company had been recognised for its commitment to ensure safety of workers and the environment.

“This important milestone underlines the determination and commitment of management and staff in safeguarding the health and safety of staff and stakeholders and protecting the environment,” she said.

“With the ever-changing legal and safety requirements impinging on co-operatives today, it makes good business sense to ensure that an organisation implements international standards to support every aspect of business.”

How Mine managing director Kimpton Chihota said the company had set new mining and milling records in 2021.

“Our gold output increased by 59% compared to the previous year. This improved performance is on the back of a capital injection of US$5m for the shaft sinking project, which opened up new mining areas,” he said.

“This project was commissioned in the last quarter of the year 2020. The mine is currently carrying out exploration, both on surface and underground, in order to open up the resource base for expansion.”

Chihota said they remained focused on contributing towards government’s target of a US$12 billion mining industry by the year 2023.

“Today, our company receives recognition for successfully implementing internationally-recognised management systems, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 9001:2015. What we are witnessing here today is a business that has reached some of the highest principles expected of businesses in the modern world,” he said.

“It means that, today, Bulawayo Mining Company is committing itself to the highest standards in its operations and in its service to the community, and to our country.”

Chihota said the mine started with the implementation of the ISO 14001:2004 environmental management system, which was a commitment to the highest standards in managing and protecting our environment.

“We also implemented the globally renowned behaviour-based safety programme as a result, we saw a massive drop in annual injury numbers by 60%.”