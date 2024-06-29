How Tshabangu Executed CIO Project To Capture CCC

The alleged capture of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) by the State using Sengezo Tshabangu was a well-organised intelligence operation run by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) deputy director-general retired brigadier-general Walter Tapfumaneyi, reported The NewsHawks.

Tapfumaneyi allegedly headed Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) to secure a controversial election victory for ZANU PF in the 23 August 2023 general election using coercion and manipulation.

The NewsHawsks reported intelligence sources as saying after the elections, Tapfumaneyi was tasked to handle Tshabangu as he sought to seize CCC from Nelson Chamisa and his allies.

Tshabangu reportedly liaised with Tapfumaneyi on strategy and resources on how the operation would be executed in Parliament and the judiciary.

According to the report, the main aim of the operation was to disrupt the CCC, undermine Chamisa and cause by-elections to get ZANU PF a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Tshabangu, who claims to be CCC’s interim secretary-general, received logistical and financial support from the CIO through FAZ.

It is alleged that at least US$1 million was put into the operation for Tshabangu’s expenses and luxury stay in Harare each time he travelled from his home town, Bulawayo.

Tshabangu was also supported by Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda to effect recalls. Mudenda listened to Tshabangu only and not even Chamisa.

Tshabangu later fell out with his steering committee which organised recalls, and the members of that committee tried to engage Mudenda to remove him (Tshabangu) from Parliament.

Mudenda however told the committee he would not meddle in the internal politics of the CCC.

On some date, the committee phoned Mudenda to effect recalls of Tshabangu and MPs from Matabeleland that he had sent to Parliament, but this was in vain.

They then wrote a formal letter to Mudenda in another attempt to remove Tshabangu citing leadership changes in their committee and directing that Tshuma as interim chairperson was supposed to be the contact person between the August House and the CCC henceforth.

However, Mudenda, again, supported Tshabangu, and from there he (Tshabangu) started attending high-profile state functions presided over by Mnangagwa and praising the system. An intelligence source told The NewsHawks:

Tapfumaneyi and FAZ were running an operation to decimate CCC and handle Tshabangu. At one point there were misunderstandings and the CIO cut off Tshabangu.

He then met several ZANU PF people and CIO functionaries pleading with them to help him meet Mnangagwa to deal with the matter.

He however managed to fix the misunderstanding with the CIO before meeting Mnangagwa and he continued with his hatchet job of decimating the opposition.

For Tshabangu, doing so was revenge for being sidelined by Chamisa in CCC. In the process, he did not only manage to disrupt CCC but he got what he did not expect which was pushing Chamisa out of CCC altogether.

He also got money, a car and a position in the Senate from that CIO operation. There were opportunistic people he worked with who also benefitted from the CIO project.

More: Pindula News