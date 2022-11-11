Source: HSB courts former health workers –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Health Services Board (HSB) is courting former health workers to rejoin the sector.

A notice yesterday by HSB executive director Anglebert Mbengwa, directed to all provincial medical directors, stated that a waiver is being extended to fill vacant posts at health institutions.

“It is noted that the board extended the waiver of reappointment of former health workers who need to rejoin the service to central hospitals and provincial medical directors for a period of six (6) months from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022,” the notice read.

“Please be advised that the waiver has been extended for a further period of six months from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 to facilitate urgent appointments to fill vacant posts in institutions.”

Mbengwa said the reappointments would be centralised at the board, adding that this would include all former nurses applying to rejoin the service

He said all central hospitals and provincial medical directors should continue approving applications for reappointment of the other grades as communicated.

“Institutions should thus submit the applications for the categories to the board. The general manager, Salary Service Bureau is, therefore, being instructed to accept reappointments authorised at stations in line with the above framework,” Mbengwa said.

He said the processing of reappointments using the guidelines was with immediate effect.

The country has been hit by mass exodus of health personnel at public health institutions. Health professionals have been migrating abroad for better pay and working conditions.

Government once stopped issuing clearance letters for health workers in a bid to frustrate them from leaving the country for greener pastures.