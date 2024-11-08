Source: Hubby finds wife in bed with another man, hangs self – The Southern Eye

A MAN from Old Lobengula in Bulawayo reportedly hanged himself after finding his wife in a compromising position with a suspected lover when he returned from work.

Police reported that the man was found hanging from a tree near Nyamande Primary School in the area on Tuesday morning this week.

Bulawayo provincial police deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Nqobile Sibanda (47).

“On November 4 at 10pm, the now-deceased came home from work and had an argument with his wife. He then took a black satchel, scaled a perimeter wall and left on November 5 at around 4:40am.

“The now-deceased’s wife was awakened by her neighbour, who told her that Sibanda was hanging from a tree near Nyamande Primary School,” Msebele said.

A close resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told Southern Eye that Sibanda’s suicide was a result of a cheating incident, where he found his wife in bed with another man.

“An altercation arose between the two and the wife then informed Sibanda that he was not the biological father of her five-month-old child,” the resident said.

“Sibanda then informed the woman that he was going to commit suicide by taking rat poison, adding that if it failed, he would hang himself.

“He then called his brother who stays in Cowdray Park asking him to look after his biological child, who is in primary school.”

Meanwhile, Msebele has encouraged the public to share their problems with relatives, churchmates, pastors or other people they trust or talk to community liaison officers within the police in order to avoid the unnecessary taking of one’s life.