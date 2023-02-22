Source: Huge turnout for Zanu-PF cell verification | The Herald

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North chairman Cde Richard Moyo

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

THERE has been an overwhelming turn-out in the ongoing Zanu PF cell and village structure-building verification programme that is underway across the country’s 10 provinces.

The verification programme is meant to fulfil the provisions of the party constitution in terms of building cells on an annual basis.

The authenticity of cells that will come out of the exercise will then constitute the voters’ roll to be used when the party goes into the primary elections ahead of this year’s harmonised national elections.

The actual building of cells and verification is being carried out by branch executives, district executives, and cell chairpersons where necessary.

Mashonaland East Political Commissar Cde Lincoln Matare said the exercise was going on well across the province.

“The turn-up was quite impressive, except for Chikomba District where we faced communication challenges due to poor network over the weekend. As it stands all is well, we are well on course to achieve our intended goals,” said Cde Matare.

He said Zanu PF was targeting to win all the seats in the coming elections and reclaim those won by MDC formations such as Marondera Central and Goromonzi South.

Matabeleland North provincial chairman Cde Richard Moyo echoed the same sentiments.

“We haven’t heard any challenge in all the constituencies,” he said.

“A number of people are excited with the work ethic of the President under the New Dispensation.

“A number of projects are taking shape with job opportunities being opened up in the province hence people are joining the party in their numbers. We expect a resounding victory for the revolutionary party come elections.”

In the Midlands province, Politburo member Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi is leading the programme, which begun on Saturday.

He held a briefing with the Midlands provincial coordinating committee at the Zanu PF Winery Centre in Gweru that was attended by Politburo, National Consultative Assembly, provincial executive committee and district coordinating committee members, party districts and branch chairpersons.

“As Zanu PF leadership in the Midlands province, we are leaving no stone unturned in a bid to make sure that President Mnangagwa and the party wins the 2023 harmonised elections by taking advantage of this week-long cell and village building and verification programme,” he said.

Zanu PF Midlands provincial chairperson Cde Larry Mavima said the exercise was critical as it will clearly determine what winning percentage the party has, come elections.

“We want to write down the people in the structures and there is no need to lie to ourselves when it comes to numbers. This is our party and let’s be truthful to each other and to our leaders and President Mnangagwa,” he said.

Cde Mavima said there were over 10 000 cells in the province, adding that the exercise will reveal if they were real or imaginary.

Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa said they were expecting huge numbers to join the party.

“The exercise is going on very well. We expect all our members to be in our cell registers,” said Cde Masimirembwa.

In Mashonaland Central, Zanu PF provincial chairman Cde Kazembe Kazembe said they held a Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting on Saturday to give guidelines on the cell verification exercise.

“The programme kicked off well on Sunday except for Mbire district where the cell verification exercise was disturbed by heavy rains. Other constituencies were oversubscribed,” said Cde Kazembe.