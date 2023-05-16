Source: Human life is sacrosanct: Police –Newsday Zimbabwe

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

POLICE have called on Zimbabweans to cherish the sanctity of human life and help bring to book all those accused of murder.

The call came following a spike in murder cases across the country. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the police force was deeply concerned about the rise in murder cases.

His comments came as the police are investigating fresh murder cases which included a Goromonzi man who reportedly killed his daughter-in-law and grandson.

The 58-year-old man, Farai Rupondo later committed suicide.

Rupondo reportedly drank poison after killing Maybe Boboyena (20) and Anashe Kunaka (2) over undisclosed reasons.

Police said on May 13 and at around 3am, Rupondo of Njerere village went to his son Shepherd’s homestead which is about 50m away from his. He reportedly broke into his son’s bedroom, sprinkled petrol inside the room and set it ablaze.

Shepherd (34) tried to sneak out of the room, but was blocked by his father who struck him with a bottle on the head.

Rupondo then tried to attack his son with the axe, but his son managed to escape.

Rupondo later axed his grandson and daughter-in-law.

Shepherd sought assistance from other villagers who rushed to the scene but failed to restrain Rupondo who returned to his homestead. The villagers followed him to his house, broke the door and found him dead.

A suicide note was also discovered beside his body explaining how he had taken his life and how he wanted his property to be shared.

His daughter-in-law died the following day at Shamva District Hospital.

Police attended the scene and recovered the axe used in committing the crime as well as aluminium phosphate poison which Rupondo used to kill himself.

Meanwhile, police in Gweru are also investigating a murder case in which a teenager was found dead with multiple stab wounds all over the body in a bush near Huchu, Mvuma, on Saturday last week.

The 17-year-old had reportedly boarded a silver Toyota Noah vehicle in Chivhu intending to go to Masvingo, before being attacked by three men and a woman along the way.

The suspects stole valuables and cash worth US$900 and R1 000 from the victim and other two passengers who were also in the vehicle.

In another case of murder, an unidentified man was found dead with multiple bruises all over the body, by the roadside at the 62 kilometre peg along Gweru-Silobela Road.

In Harare, a 56-year-old man was found dead with swollen hands, a laceration on the chin, at a house in New Tafara.

The assailants in both cases are not known.

Police are appealing for information which may assist in the investigations of the cases.

Nyati said: “We urge members of the public to cherish the sanctity of human life and report all perpetrators of murder cases.”