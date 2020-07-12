Source: Hunt for top nurse still on | The Sunday Mail

Correspondent

The hunt for a nursing services director for the Ministry of Health and Child Care is still ongoing after all shortlisted candidates in past interviews failed to meet the set criteria.

The country’s top nurse’s post fell vacant after Mrs Cynthia Chasokela retired early this year.

Ministry of Health and Child Care acting Permanent Secretary Dr Gibson Mhlanga told The Sunday Mail that the post was still vacant.

“What I know is that the post is still vacant and we are still hunting for someone to fill the post substantively,” he said.

“As of now, someone is acting in that post. I do not know much about who passed or failed (the interviews) because we do not carry out the interviews here (at the Ministry). Please call the HSB (Health Services Board).”

HSB public relations deputy director Mrs Tryfine Dzvukutu confirmed that they were still scouting for a suitably qualified candidate.

“With respect to the post of director (for) nursing services, it fell vacant following the retirement of the last director (Mrs Chasokela),” she said.

“Recruitment is in progress now. Once a successful candidate has been identified, the post will be filled as soon as possible.

“In the interim, the ministry has appointed an official in an acting capacity.”

Those who reached the final stages of the last interviews include Chitungwiza Central Hospital School of Nursing principal tutor Mrs Edith Chinhiwu and Mpilo Central Hospital principal nursing officer Mrs Miriam Mangeya.

Mrs Mangeya has since been assigned to head the Infection Control portfolio in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.