Hurungwe Family House Reduced to Ashes

0

Three (3) children are lucky to be alive while property worth thousands of dollars was destroyed after a hut caught fire in a suspected case of arson in Hurungwe last Friday.

Source: Hurungwe Family House Reduced to Ashes – The Zimbabwean

The hut belonged to Pastor Lloyd Mapfumo , a ZimRights member and Minister of Religion with Africa Maranatha Faith Ministries in Mahwadu village in ward 23 of Hurungwe Central in Mashonaland West.

In May 2020 the pastor’s wife had an altercation with the local leadership over distribution of food aid. The leadership threatened the wife with unspecified action. It is against this background that villagers strongly suspect arson.

ZimRights Mashonaland West leadership is on the ground assisting the family.

ZimRights notes with concern the increase in violence against social justice leaders especially in Zimbabwe’s small towns and rural areas where access to justice is limited and protection mechanisms against victims are weak. ZimRights condemns this violence and calls on the police to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.

Related posts:

  1. ‘Govt using COVID-19 to lock down democracy’
  2. Civil society not the ones massacred during Gukurahundi – Zimbabwe regime insincerity an insult to genocide victims 
  3. Zimbabwean bishops hope their criticism of government stirs national dialogue
  4. Epworth residents turn to ‘Pool of Death’ for water
  5. Journos assaulted at Press conference
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *