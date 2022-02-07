Source: Hwange allocates 17ha for college construction – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SILAS NKALA

HWANGE Local Board (HLB) has allocated the Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology ministry 17 hectares of land for construction of tertiary institutions in the coal mining town.

This was revealed last week by HLB town secretary Ndumiso Mdlalose who said the land was for construction of Hwange teachers and polytechnic colleges.

Mdlalose said initially, HLB had offered the ministry 3,6ha for the construction of a teachers college, but the ministry opted to include construction of a polytechnic.

“This prompted the ministry to approach council again, seeking more land for the construction of the teachers college and a polytechnic,” Mdlalose said.

He said HLB then acceded to the ministry’s request and resolved to allocate 17ha for the project.

“Council sees the proposed construction of teachers’ and polytechnic colleges as a major milestone, not only for Hwange, but Matabeleland North province as a whole,” Mdlalose said.

He said the absence of a college in the province had made it difficult for students to pursue professional careers, adding that having learning institutions in Hwange could spur economic activities in the town.

“Massive infrastructural development is anticipated to take place, of note being the construction of houses, as the demand for accommodation soars. The development will also lead to huge employment creation in various sectors of the economy, while commercial activities are expected to rise tremendously,” he said.

Last year, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Richard Moyo said construction of the teachers’ college would be the first big project government would undertake in Matabeleland North this year.

The province has had no teachers’ training college since independence and relied on teachers’ trained at United College of Education, Hillside Teachers College in Bulawayo and Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic College in Gwanda.