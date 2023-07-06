Source: Hwange mine employee electrocuted – The Southern Eye

An ELECTRICIAN employed by Chinese-owned Dinson Open Cast mine in Hwange, who was electrocuted while attending to a fault, is battling for his life at a local hospital.

Solidarity Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Prince Mpala, identified the victim as Wellington Dlamini.

The incident happened on Thursday when his employer switched on electricity while he was attending to a fault, Mpala said..

“The artisan (electrician) was working on electricity of more than 380 volts. So when power was switched on, the artisan was electrocuted and fell unconscious,” Mpala said.

“He is admitted to St Patrick Hospital in Hwange.”

“As a trade union, we are taking some measures on the matter because we feel it’sunfair labour practice when the employer switches on the power while someone is attending to an electrical fault.”

Dinson Mine human resources manager Benignity Felicity Mpala refused to comment on the matter before referring Southern Eye to the union.