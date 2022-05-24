Source: Hyena mauls boy (3) at church shrine – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

A THREE-YEAR-OLD Mutoko boy is battling for his life at Harare’s Sally Mugabe Central Hospital after being mauled by a hyena at an apostolic sect shrine.

Denval Chakomoka suffered severe head injuries following the attack that occurred near All Souls Mission in Mutoko.

His parents are appealing for financial assistance to foot medical bills, among them CT scans.

Police in Mashonaland East province said they were yet to receive a report on the case.

The boy’s father Africa Chakomoka, however, told NewsDay that the boy is supposed to undergo several head scans.

“It happened on Friday morning at a shrine in Masango village where my son and her mother had gone for prayers. They were asleep and my wife woke up and saw a hyena dragging our son. The church members managed to confront the animal and it fled, but he was already injured.

“I had to rush him to hospital in Harare where he is admitted. They need at least US$300 for some head scans and we are appealing for assistance from well-wishers,” said Chakomoka, adding that he had informed the traditional leadership about the

attack.

Of late hyenas have been attacking people in Mutoko and Murewa districts.

The largely nocturnal beasts twice invaded Nyahuni Mission School recently but learners chased them away.