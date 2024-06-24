I am proud of developments: President 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa

Wallace Ruzvidzo

Herald Reporter

Under the Second Republic Zimbabwe has developed and continues to do so, as evidenced by the state-of-the-art infrastructure taking shape in the country, President Mnangagwa said last week.

Since the coming in of the Second Republic, the country has seen major infrastructure development, setting the tone for the attainment of an upper-middle-class economy by 2030.

Speaking to the media during his tour of the Madokero Mall Phase 2 Extension, which he commissioned on Friday, President Mnangagwa said he “felt proud” of the pace at which the country was developing.

He joked that he was jealous of the younger generation who had the luxury to go wherever they want, something his position does not afford him.

“I have been invited to visit Madokero Mall and this is a state-of-the-art mall and shop. I feel denied because being the President means I go to the office and back home, office, back home, and you young people are enjoying all these things, so I am so happy that I have had this opportunity of coming here to see exactly what is happening.

“I think this measures with any other shop anywhere in the world. I feel very proud that this is how developed we are. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo,” said President Mnangagwa.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa charged the nation to remain united as the country develops albeit under the yoke of Western imposed punitive measures.

The promotion of local industries was equally important as it would ensure a vibrant domestic supply chain.

“I have also noted that more than 60 companies were also engaged to supply various services during the construction. By fostering local industries and engaging local contractors, we are building a robust domestic supply chain and enhancing our industrial capacity.

“This approach drives economic growth and ensures that the benefits of development impact all sectors of our society, leaving no one and no place behind.

“Indeed, you have shown that ‘Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo’.

“This philosophy should continue to be embedded across our social and economic strata,” he said.

The zeal that Zimbabweans continued to express in the country’s economic development trajectory, said President Mnangagwa, was reflective of the growing self belief among the general citizenry.

“The collaboration between the Public Service Commission and local stakeholders in the building environment and property development space reflects the sense of self belief, ownership and pride that is taking root among Zimbabweans,” he said.

The Madokero Complex and Mall incorporate contemporary architectural designs as well as the latest technologies and new materials, ensuring that the infrastructure is not only functional but also sustainable.

President Mnangagwa also commissioned the Madokero Creek housing project on the same day.

Public Service Commission chairperson, Dr Vincent Hungwe, said this gated community has 148 detached and semi-detached units. These are available for rentals and purchase.

These two properties are wholly owned by the Public Service Pension Fund (PSPF) and are part of a large portfolio of investments aimed at growing the pension fund to ensure its viability for the long term.

In line with Vision 2030, Government is committed to continually improve the retirement prospects of public servants after they reach pensionable age.

The Public Service Pension Fund is a four-year-old fund that has now exceeded ZiG74 billion.

The fund has invested across many sectors in eight provinces of the country. It has a highly diversified investment portfolio that includes different instruments, stocks, bonds, derivatives, real estate and gold coins.